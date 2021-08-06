Three Hopkinsville Residents Arrested On Meth Charges

A traffic stop on West 7th Street Thursday night netted the arrest of three Hopkinsville residents for meth charges. Hopkinsville police say the traffic stop occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. when officers observed the driver, 31-year old Tisha Kerns, not wearing a seatbelt. After police spotted a survival knife between the driver seat and console, Kerns and her two passengers were asked to get out of the vehicle. An officer smelled marijuana and saw drug paraphernalia in the floorboard.