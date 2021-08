We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Art is personal, but it’s also expensive. When I set out to make a floor-to-ceiling gallery wall, I knew it was going to cost a pretty penny. Between buying prints, hunting down original artwork, and investing in quality mats (and a whole lot of Command strips), the costs began to climb. As my credit card balance began to inch uncomfortably high, I knew I needed to cut some expenses to keep this project from spiraling out of control. So I decided to zero in on what would have been the second most costly expense after buying art: the frames.