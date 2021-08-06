Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Unnecessary calls still being received

By Paul Hall
elkhornmediagroup.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA GRANDE – La Grande Police Department’s Ronda Griffin, who is the manager of the Union County 911 Dispatch Center, said the center is still receiving numerous non-emergency calls on their 9-1-1 lines. The biggest reason Griffin said, is people don’t take the time to find the non-emergency number, so the easy way out is to call 9-1-1. The dispatch center typically staffs a couple of dispatchers at a time and sometimes only one answering the telephone and radios. If one dispatcher is on duty and they receive a non-emergency call, it ties up that dispatcher and could jeopardize a real emergency call. One example is the dispatch center may get calls asking when the power will be back on or those asking when the freeway will be back open during closures, with only six 9-1-1 lines that could potentially tie up the lines for a real emergency.

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Grande
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyDaily Hampshire Gazette

Peter Flynn: Authoritarian tactics unnecessary

Wow! Really?! The city ended the Warfield Street standoff using SWAT-like tactics. I am shocked. While I have come to believe that the city was in the right to recommend removing the trees and improve the street and sidewalk, I do not believe that this was an appropriate way to end this debate.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oxygen

Family Believes Body Of Missing Teen Found, Final Moments Captured On Facetime

Family members of a missing Oklahoma teen, whose final moments were captured on a Facetime video call, say their search may finally be over. Haylie Gonzalez, 17, disappeared after attending a Fourth of July party thrown by Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez, as previously reported. Bonilla-Lopez, 18, was charged after he confessed to shooting the teen and live-streaming Gonzalez as she succumbed to her injuries in the passenger’s seat of his car.
Memphis, TNPosted by
Mighty 990

Memphis Nurse Says Hospital is NOT Overrun With Patients

Dozens of Memphians have been protesting mandatory vaccinations and masks at area hospitals. Among those outraged over the attack on medical freedom is a Memphis nurse who appeared on KWAM’s Wake Up Memphis. “Personally, I’m not seeing anything out of the ordinary,” the unidentified nurse said, referring to the allegations...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
Alameda County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Authorities Ask For Help Identifying Castro Valley Assault, Attempted Rape Suspect

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect who attacked a woman and tried to rape her in Castro Valley last week. Authorities said the attack happened at around 1:15 a.m. last Thursday morning in the area of Castro Valley Boulevard and Mattox Road. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media about the assault on Thursday, including images of the suspect illuminated by a flashlight that appeared to have been taken as deputies questioned him. Need Help: This suspect attacked and attempted to rape a woman in Castro Valley...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Drug Bust: Heroin, Cocaine & Fentanyl Found Phoenix Man’s Car

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A 19-year-old Arizona man was arrested in Colorado’s high country after authorities found large amounts of drugs in his car. The bust was conducted on Wednesday at a gas station off Interstate 70 in Eagle, and John Hughes faces numerous charges. (credit: Eagle County) Vail police and Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies contacted Hughes, of Phoenix, at his car after he was allegedly swerving. They searched his car and found what they said was more than 18 pounds of illegal drugs. That included the following, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office: – 4.8 pounds of suspected cocaine – 5.2 pounds of suspected heroin – 8.7 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills John Hughes (credit: Eagle County) Hughes faces charges that include unlawful possession of and distribution of a controlled substance.
Idaho Stateelkhornmediagroup.com

Idaho man gets passed by his own car

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police were able to safely stop a fleeing vehicle this morning (Thursday) and take three teenagers into custody. A fourth ran and has not yet been located. They were alerted to the vehicle by a citizen driving eastbound on Interstate 84, who reported to police that his car, which he’d reported stolen out of Ada County, had just driven past him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy