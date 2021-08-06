Unnecessary calls still being received

LA GRANDE – La Grande Police Department’s Ronda Griffin, who is the manager of the Union County 911 Dispatch Center, said the center is still receiving numerous non-emergency calls on their 9-1-1 lines. The biggest reason Griffin said, is people don’t take the time to find the non-emergency number, so the easy way out is to call 9-1-1. The dispatch center typically staffs a couple of dispatchers at a time and sometimes only one answering the telephone and radios. If one dispatcher is on duty and they receive a non-emergency call, it ties up that dispatcher and could jeopardize a real emergency call. One example is the dispatch center may get calls asking when the power will be back on or those asking when the freeway will be back open during closures, with only six 9-1-1 lines that could potentially tie up the lines for a real emergency.