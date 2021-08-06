Cancel
Denver weather: More smoky air with temperatures climbing into mid-90s

By Jessica Snouwaert jessica.snouwaewrt@gazette.com
outtherecolorado.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sunny Friday is forecast in Denver, but skies could be plagued with smoke from out-of-state wildfires, the National Weather Service in Denver said. An air quality advisory alerting sensitive groups of worsened air will be in effect until 4 p.m., the agency said. Temperatures are expected to reach 96...

