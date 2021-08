BAKER CITY – Baker City recently has requested the money available to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act. The first tranche available is approximately $1.1Million. City Council will likely review recommendations from the staff in September on potential options for the expenditure of those funds. As expected, the federal government has numerous requirements related to the expenditure of those funds. City staff is reviewing the requirements to ensure the city will reduce the liability from any potential improper use of those funds. The funds cannot be spent on streets, debt pay offs, nor retirement shortfalls.