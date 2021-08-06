Grants available to document, preserve and share Oregon history

ONTARIO – (Release from the Oregon Parks and Rec Department) The Oregon Heritage Commission is offering grants for qualified projects for the conservation, development, and interpretation of Oregon’s cultural heritage. Awards typically range between $5,000 and $20,000. Projects can include anything related to Oregon heritage, and priority will be given to projects that preserve, develop or interpret threatened heritage resources or heritage resources of statewide significance. The grant application deadline is October 20, 2021.