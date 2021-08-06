Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland: Roads closed due to building roof collapse

WKYC
WKYC
 5 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous, unrelated story.

Cleveland firefighters are at the scene of a building that had its roof collapse into the street. The incident happened around noon on Friday.

Currently, E. 123rd is closed from Tuscora to Saywell so city crews can clean up the mess.

The building is believed to be vacant, but at this time, it is not safe for fire crews to go inside. There were no injuries in the collapse.

This is a developing story. Check wkyc.com for updates as they become available.

