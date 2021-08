Humanism is an ethical philosophy that both based upon participatory democracy and social responsibility. This is manifest both individually and collectively. Leading to ethical lives of personal fulfillment with a vision of moral socially dedicated to the greater good. It is a democratic and ethical life stance which affirms that human beings have the right and responsibility to give meaning and shape to their own lives. It stands for the building of a more humane society through an ethics based on human and other natural values in a spirit of reason and free inquiry through human capabilities. These ethical principles play a central role in human relationships. Empathy, compassion, liberty, solidarity, and respect must be defined as guidepost for actions with clear understanding of “Other” for real democracy to work.