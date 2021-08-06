Cancel
New York City, NY

NJ Gov. Murphy announces state will require masks inside school buildings

ABCNY
New Jersey will require all students, educators, staff, and visitors to wear face masks inside of school buildings, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

Murphy said the requirement applies to the start of the 2021-2022 school year, regardless of vaccination status.

The executive order Murphy signed pertains to public, private, and parochial preschool, elementary, and secondary school buildings.

While the COVID numbers in the Garden State are not as bad as many other states, cases there are five times higher than they were a month ago: about 1,000 new cases per day and climbing.

The governor has said all 600 districts in the state just offer full time in-person learning this fall - and now that learning must happen fully masked.

Health experts say the delta variant spreads much easier than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

Add that to the fact that most children still can't get vaccinated. So officials are worried that could lead to a perfect storm in classrooms.

"Disease comes into the schools from high rates in the community," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "We know how to keep our community safe. Our children deserve to have full-time in-person safe learning with prevention measures in place and that includes masking for everyone in schools."

The mask debate has also been a hot topic in New York, especially on Long Island.

Now we've learned New York State is leaving the decision on masking up to local school districts, telling them to follow the CDC's guidance, which does recommend universal masking.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has already said the mask mandate will stay in place.

New York City, NY
ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

