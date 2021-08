Jared Solomon, a Democrat, represents Montgomery County in the Maryland House of Delegates. Will Smith, a Democrat, represents Montgomery County in the Maryland Senate. On Wednesday, the Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) will vote on whether to approve a $50 million predevelopment contract with Transurban, a foreign, for-profit company, to design private toll lanes on Interstate 495 from the American Legion Bridge through the spur north on Interstate 270 from the Beltway to Interstate 370. The agreement is about more than design: It grants Transurban exclusive rights to build and operate high-cost toll lanes for 50 years should the project advance to construction.