UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Weigh-In Results: All Fights Get The Green Light

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday returns with another pay-per-view event with live fans—the second one in Houston in just three months—and while the UFC 265 lineup has its flaws, the formidable main card should fuel some excitement. Derrick Lewis draws the headlining assignment in his hometown, even though it comes with an interim title of dubious value attached. Ignoring those issues, his fight with Ciryl Gane represents a fascinating matchup in the heavyweight division. From there, the rest of the main card features all-action affairs with solid stakes. Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz look to state their cases in the bantamweight title picture, while Vicente Luque and Michael Chiesa attempt to do the same at welterweight. Add in an intriguing rematch between Tecia Torres and Angela Hill, plus top bantamweight talents Yadong Song and Casey Kenney in an underrated banger, and this becomes an even stronger slate.