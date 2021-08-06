Cancel
UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Weigh-In Results: All Fights Get The Green Light

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weigh-in results for UFC 265 are in, and every fight will proceed as scheduled!. At UFC 265, an interim heavyweight champion will be crowned when Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis (#2) takes on the undefeated striking tactician Ciryl Gane (#3). Lewis will have Gane outweighed by over 17 pounds, so this could turn out to be a speed vs. power fight just as much as a brawler vs. technician pairing.

