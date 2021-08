The career of Garrison Keillor, the folksy host who revived the American tradition of gathering every week in front of the radio, appears to be in something of an eclipse. Keillor's signature program, "A Prairie Home Companion," went off the air in 2016 (though an archive of past shows is online). He's still writing books centered on his mythical town of Lake Wobegon as his personal Yoknapatawpha County, but it's a safe bet that they're not selling as well as during his heyday.