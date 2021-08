EA Sports revealed changes to Division Rivals coming in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team which should excite fans. Division Rivals is one of the pillars of multiplayer in FIFA Ultimate Team. It is a competitive playlist in which players earn points and rewards every week as they try to progress up to Division 1. Players criticized FIFA 21's iteration of the game mode after EA Sports added a match cap for what counted toward your rank. Fans found it a bit redundant to grind considering FUT Champions games ended up eating into the Division Rivals tally as well.