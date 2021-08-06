AE, MLO Jobs; Warehouse, Broker Products; FHA and Loan Mods; Strong Jobs Data Moving Rates
2020 was a great year for volume ($3.8 trillion); did you know that the MBA predicts that 2021 will be almost as great ($3.6 trillion)? How much do you think that lawsuit plaintiffs, and counsel, will receive from Transunion, Equifax, and others in the Fair Credit Reporting Act class action? (The case is 3:21-cv-14172, O'Brien v. Equifax Information Services, LLC et al.) Did you know that, in 1991, 92 percent of rental properties were owned by individuals? But in recent years that number has fallen to 74 percent.
