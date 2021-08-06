AE, MLO Jobs; Warehouse, Broker Products; FHA and Loan Mods; Strong Jobs Data Moving Rates

It was one week ago that the “benchmark” 10-year yield hit 1.17 percent. Now we’re back up to 1.32, the same yield that we saw for much of early and mid-July. End of the world? Of course not. Something to be aware of? Yes. Something else to be aware of is the latest report on climate change. Whether you believe in manmade climate change or not, plenty of people do, including investors in mortgages. World climate aside, a Nature Communications report found that in nearly every major U.S. city, people of color are more likely to live in census tracts with a more intense heat island effect. One nonprofit research group published Tree Equity scores for 150,000 neighborhoods in 486 urban areas in the U.S., which showed that nationwide, wealthier areas have 65% more tree coverage than lower-income neighborhoods overall. One way to weather the extreme heat is to stay inside and crank the air conditioning, but that can be difficult for low-income communities who are more likely to already be struggling with electricity bills. Poor households spent four times as much on utilities as well-off households. Perhaps someone can change that. (Today’s podcast is available here, and this week’s is sponsored by Richey May and today’s features Part One of an interview with Olivia Nicholson, who leads the Data Analytics practice at Richey May, speaking on data automation and where the mortgage industry is and can improve.)