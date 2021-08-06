Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

AE, MLO Jobs; Warehouse, Broker Products; FHA and Loan Mods; Strong Jobs Data Moving Rates

By by: Rob Chrisman
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 6 days ago

We live in world of numbers. It has been 76 years since an atom bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. Let’s hope nothing close, with its 140,000 instantaneous deaths, ever happens again. Did you know that male houseflies live for 28 days, females for 25? (Think about that when your kids leave the screen door open.) 2020 was a great year for volume ($3.8 trillion); did you know that the MBA predicts that 2021 will be almost as great ($3.6 trillion)? How much do you think that lawsuit plaintiffs, and counsel, will receive from Transunion, Equifax, and others in the Fair Credit Reporting Act class action? (The case is 3:21-cv-14172, O'Brien v. Equifax Information Services, LLC et al.) this cartoon points out, have turned “feral?” Did you know that, in 1991, 92 percent of rental properties were owned by individuals? But in recent years that number has fallen to 74 percent. And how many Zoom meetings have you been in during the last year and a half? You may have a little fun in them going forward, and here is a simple way to clone yourself and put a video in your background. (The audio version of today’s commentary, available here, is sponsored by Origence, helping financial institutions provide mortgage, consumer, indirect, and home equity loans with greater efficiency and increased scale while also delivering a convenient and personalized experience to borrowers.)

www.mortgagenewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Personal Loans#Mortgage Brokers#Ae#Mlo Jobs#Warehouse#Fha#Mba#Transunion#Equifax#Llc Et Al#Homepointamplify#Jumbo#Dscr#Aggregation Facilities#Operations Centers#Sierra Pacific Mortgage#Spm#Western Alliance Bank#Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
EconomyMortgageNewsDaily.com

Business Wanted, MLO Jobs; U/W, Appraisal, Non-QM, Jumbo Products; Tech Survey; Investor's GSE Changes

Lenders always have a lot going on. Like “significant competitive pressure and volatility in the capital markets,” as evidenced by Home Point’s $73 million loss for 2Q 2021, announced yesterday. Remaining compliant can be a chore as well. The current STRATMOR blog is, “Ignorance of the Law is No Excuse.” Have you visited the “Interactive Bureau Regulations” on the CFPB’s site? “A resource that makes certain Bureau regulations easier to read, navigate, and understand.” COVID 19 servicing. Buckley’s Winnow is turning some compliance and legal heads. “A powerful, comprehensive, and dynamic database of state and federal regulatory requirements.” Sure the CFPB is more focused on COVID servicing, but there are other topics. Mitch Kider was on a panel recently on MSAs. Remember those? Yes, making sure you’re doing the right thing is back in vogue… It never left the “to do” list of good lenders. JVs are not “against the law.” (Lots of fighting over purchase business. Leases? Promoting your business on someone else’s website?) Fair Lending (know who your “peers” are… banks are not typically peers of IMBs!), the False Claims Act… yes, those are hot topics out there. Has a builder and a lender structured a JV to form a mortgage brokerage, and all the loans are brokered to the lender? The list goes on! (Today’s podcast is available here after 8:30AM ET and this week’s is sponsored by Richey May; today’s features Part Two of an interview with Olivia Nicholson, leader of the Data Analytics practice at Richey May, speaking on data automation and where the mortgage industry is, and can improve.)
Small BusinessMortgageNewsDaily.com

DTC Opportunity; Cap. Mkts., AE, MLO Jobs; Efficiency, Automation, Docs Products; Upcoming Training and Events

It was one week ago that the “benchmark” 10-year yield hit 1.17 percent. Now we’re back up to 1.32, the same yield that we saw for much of early and mid-July. End of the world? Of course not. Something to be aware of? Yes. Something else to be aware of is the latest report on climate change. Whether you believe in manmade climate change or not, plenty of people do, including investors in mortgages. World climate aside, a Nature Communications report found that in nearly every major U.S. city, people of color are more likely to live in census tracts with a more intense heat island effect. One nonprofit research group published Tree Equity scores for 150,000 neighborhoods in 486 urban areas in the U.S., which showed that nationwide, wealthier areas have 65% more tree coverage than lower-income neighborhoods overall. One way to weather the extreme heat is to stay inside and crank the air conditioning, but that can be difficult for low-income communities who are more likely to already be struggling with electricity bills. Poor households spent four times as much on utilities as well-off households. Perhaps someone can change that. (Today’s podcast is available here, and this week’s is sponsored by Richey May and today’s features Part One of an interview with Olivia Nicholson, who leads the Data Analytics practice at Richey May, speaking on data automation and where the mortgage industry is and can improve.)
Orlando, FLMortgageNewsDaily.com

Corresp., AE, MLO Jobs; Diversity, VA, Pricing, Servicing Products; Freddie's Renovation Product and Fannie Updates

Last week I was in Orange County at the Insellerate Experience Summit 21, and this week I am 2,500 miles away in Orlando, FL at the Lenders One Summit. Unfortunately Florida metro areas are seeing increased mortgage fraud (the headline speaker today is Frank Abagnale) and several years ago a business associate recommended that I never mention the term “fraud” in my commentary since web searches would associate me with illegal activities. I never went along with that (and have also never paid a penny to any search engines) and I continue to write about fraud, since lenders and vendors can learn from recent court cases (like this one) and can teach their staffs about them and the flow of money. “Trust but verify.” CoreLogic just released its quarterly mortgage fraud brief for Q2 2021 showing that the Mortgage Fraud Risk Index continued to spike, with YoY gains reaching near historical highs at 37.2%. Occupancy fraud continues to be a top area of concern as the GSEs limit financing availability for non-primary occupancy. Out of the 15 riskiest metros analyzed, Florida metro areas take up six spots! (By the way, today’s podcast is available here, and this week’s is sponsored by Richey May, providing cybersecurity, assurance, tax, business advisory services, and technology solutions to clients nationwide.
EconomyMortgageNewsDaily.com

MLO Jobs; Verification, Non-QM, HELOC Products; Events and Training; Rates Edge Lower

Who predicted that we’d be at 1.22 percent on the 10-year yield to start August? And 30-year fixed-rate mortgages still chopping around in the high 2 percent area? Or that the FHA would announce another extension of its moratorium on evictions for foreclosed borrowers and their occupants? Predictions are rough, and often forgotten, but numbers are interesting things. Whatever you do, always give 100%, unless you're donating blood. We’re in an industry determined by numbers. Interesting times in the debt markets. Apple just issued 40-year debt at .92 percent above comparable U.S. risk-free Treasury yields. Mortgage rates, of course, are determined in part by the risk of prepayment and the risk of default. (They also include profit margins, competitive positioning, covering overhead.) (The audio version of today’s commentary, available here, is sponsored by Origence and features an interview with Ken Burns, EVP of Sales and Business Development, and Sarah Ledbetter, Senior Sales Executive on the benefits CRMs and automated marketing strategies can deliver to lenders.)
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

AE, Sales, MLO, Ops Jobs; Whole Loan Trading, CRM, Renovation Products; Freddie and Fannie Changes

Yesterday I received this note from Tennessee. “Rob, thank you for the commentary, as always. Among several noteworthy items in yesterday’s, one thing stood out. ‘NAR has 1.5 million members but only 1.2 million active listings.’ That sure sums things up in my area.” (And most of those listings, when actually purchased, will have average closing costs over $6,000.) When you’re a hammer, all you see are nails. And when you’re a baby boomer, you think you’re one in a million. The National Association of Realtors (NAR, not to be confused with the NRA) has released a study finding a "dire shortage" of housing which requires a "once-in-a-generation" response. As Brent Nyitray smartly sums up, “The US housing stock grew at a 1.7% pace from the 1970s through the 1970s, however it has averaged only 1% since, and has fallen to 0.7% over the past decade. They estimate that the supply gap is about 6.8 million units, which would require housing starts of more than 2 million units per year. In 2020, housing starts came in at 1.3 million, however COVID did impact those numbers slightly. Housing starts have returned to historical normalcy” but hasn’t kept up with the population growth. available here and this week’s is sponsored by Origence, helping financial institutions provide mortgage, consumer, indirect, and home equity loans with greater efficiency and increased scale. Today’s features an interview with Michael Farris on how having native system configurability benefits lenders.)
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

AE, MLO Jobs; MBS Delivery, Processing, Data Breach Tools; Redwood Trust Earnings; GDP Results

Mission Statements are so passe. We now have “long term vision statements.” For some, great literature consists of the Bible, or Moby . For others of limited intelligence, like me, the pinnacle is National Lampoon’s 1964 Yearbook. (The Freshman section is classic.) For others it is the FHA Handbook or the charters of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. Or perhaps it is the National Association of Realtor’s Code of Ethics. Earlier this week I attended an online NAR research meeting. (NAR has 1.5 million members and 1.2 million active listings.) Lenders can usually learn a thing or two from NAR, and one topic during the session was foreign buyers. Per the National Association of Realtors, the state with the most foreign buyers of real estate? Florida (Europeans), then California (Asians), then Texas (Mexicans), Arizona (Canadians), followed by New Jersey and New York (across the globe). The benefit to lenders of these buyers is questionable, as they tend to use lots of all cash for (usually) higher-priced properties. The percent of recent immigrants taking out home loans, however, has been increasing as our low rates are too hard to ignore. The NAR suggests that potential buyers, regardless of ethnicity, are not buying due to a continued lack of inventory. available here and this week’s is sponsored by Origence, helping financial institutions can provide mortgage, consumer, indirect, and home equity loans with greater efficiency and increased scale while also delivering a convenient and personalized experience to borrowers.)
Retailactionforex.com

NZDUSD Spikes After Strong New Zwaland Jobs Data

The New Zealand dollar jumped to the highest point in weeks after positive employment numbers from the country. According to the statistics agency, the overall unemployment rate declined from 4.6% in the first quarter to 4.0% in the second quarter. This decline was better than the median estimate of 4.5%. The participation rate increased from 70.40% to 70.50%. In the same period, the labor cost index rose from 0.4% to 0.9% on a qQoQ basis. The employment change increased by 1.0% after rising by 0.6% in the first quarter. These numbers show that the New Zealand economy is doing well which signals that the RBNZ will start hiking interest rates soon.
Retailwholefoodsmagazine.com

SENPA Introduces Job Board for the Natural Products Industry

New Port Richey, FL—SENPA is stepping up to help fill a need in the natural products industry. With the business disruptions caused by the events of 2020, the association saw a a need and opportunity to connect employers to potential employees. In response, SENPA has created a job board specifically for the natural products industry.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Commercial, Multifamily Lending on Track to $578 Billion in 2021

Based on a new forecast by the Mortgage Bankers Association, commercial and multifamily mortgage bankers are expected to close $578 billion of loans backed by income-producing properties in 2021, a 31 percent increase from 2020's volume of $442 billion in the U.S. Total multifamily lending alone, which includes some loans...
Economyrismedia.com

Strong Job Growth an Indicator Forbearance Rates Will Decrease

The total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 7 basis points from 3.47% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.40% as of Aug. 1, 2021, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey. The MBA estimates there are 1.7 million homeowners who are currently in forbearance plans.
Real Estatefanniemae.com

Fannie Mae Introduces New Underwriting Innovation to Help More Renters Become Homeowners

Automated Underwriting System to Incorporate Consistent Rent Payment History in Credit Evaluations, Responsibly Expanding Consumers’ Access to Mortgage Credit. WASHINGTON, DC – Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced the company will launch a new feature in its automated underwriting system to incorporate consumers’ rent payments in the mortgage credit evaluation process. Beginning September 18, 2021, Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) will enable single-family lenders – with permission from mortgage applicants – to automatically identify recurring rent payments in the applicant’s bank statement data to deliver a more inclusive credit assessment. For qualified renters who may have limited credit history but a strong rent payment history, Fannie Mae’s DU enhancement creates new opportunities for homeownership while promoting safe and sound lending.
House Rentfanniemae.com

Single-Family to incorporate consumers’ rent payments in the mortgage credit evaluation process

The leap from renting to homeownership has long been one of the crucial steps on the wealth-building ladder. For many lower-income consumers and minorities, homeownership has been particularly difficult to achieve. As part of our mission to increase access to affordable housing and support racial equity in the housing system, Fannie Mae is committed to responsibly supporting an expansion of sustainable homeownership for these families.
Economyrismedia.com

Freddie Mac CRT Program Protected $418B in Unpaid Principal Balance of Mortgages

Freddie Mac’s Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) program—which transfers credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies—reported record first half CRT issuance of $9.9 billion, protecting $418.9 billion unpaid principal balance of mortgages. Second quarter CRT issuance of $3.5 billion, credit protecting $173.6 of...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Low mortgage rates blunt shift to purchase market — for now

The momentum of the shift towards a purchase-dominated mortgage market was at least temporarily blunted in July, when refinance loans made up half of the rate locks for the first time in five months, Black Knight said. The 50/50 split was a change from the June Origination Market Monitor report's...
EconomyMortgageNewsDaily.com

CoreLogic: No Foreclosure Wave in Sight

While the national delinquency rate has not returned to the 3.5 percent rate it had reached before the onset of the pandemic, CoreLogic says the percentage of loans 30 or more days past due has declined 2.6 points since May 2020. The company says the rate in May 2021 was 4.7 percent compared to 7.3 percent in May of last year.
Economywallstreetrebel.com

Job Markets Bounce Back in Strong July Jobs Report

The economy of the United States added 943,000 jobs in July, bringing the unemployment rate down to 5.4 percent. President Joe Biden said Friday that the United States economy is heading in the right way due to his efforts. It is still experiencing challenges after a monthly employment report that came in above forecasts.
StocksFXStreet.com

Forex, stock markets move on strong jobs data

Markets across the board shifted on Friday, as last month’s Non Farm Payrolls report came in. better than initially expected. Figures from the Labor Department showed that payrolls increased by 943,000 in July, which. was better than the 845,000 many had forecasted. Over a third of the jobs added came...

Comments / 0

Community Policy