808 Day Flash Sale: FAW SubLab + 2 free Expansion Packs

Desert Village vol 3 is the pack for the games that are focused to have a completely desertic gameplay or some scenes of deserts feel are in the project. Utilizing Desert Village 3 package you can make an awesome desert environment and develop games that actually give the end user the feeling of being in the desert and focusing on the gameplay. This unity pack is not totally the same but to some point, with this asset you can build an environment same to the games like Desert Order etc. So normally this is how the developing flow for games work. Once we finalize our gameplay design the next thing we seek for is the environment ease of access. If we have an environment obtainable, we go ahead further towards the development procedure. But, for some cause, if we don't have the environment we either have to leave the plan or have an environment created from zero that takes time and increases the finalizing time of the game project and also the development budget. To go through with these kinds of dares thankfully we have a sharing community where someone shows the effort and lets others get benefit from that. That's the why we have this Desert Village 3 package which can make it easy for us to create awesome games without being troubled about the environment.