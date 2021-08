Reverb is offering a free sample pack from Samples From Mars and a chance to win a Roland TR-08 Boutique series synthesizer to those who list gear for sale for a limited time. Samples From Mars is a label that captures the charm of vintage gear through high-end recordings and then flips them around into unique samples. With 808 From Mars, they created a pack that stands out in the sea of digital 808 replicants with dirty tones, pitch-shifting magic, and true analog sound.