For the month of August, the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center will be hosting “An Appreciation of Photography” exhibit. The art center will hold a reception for the grand opening from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 7. The exhibit will run from Aug. 7 to Aug. 28. Tickets for admission to the exhibit are $5 for non-members and free for members. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tullahomaart.org or by visiting the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.