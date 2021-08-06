Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

EVV Philharmonic to Host 2021 Season Kick-Off Gala on August 28

By Ross Cooper
Posted by 
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Evansville Philharmonic is set to kick-off their 2021 season with the "Rhapsody in Blue" Gala. A night full of music, food, and amazing silent auction items. To hear all about the upcoming gala on August 28th, listen to my conversation with Diane Masterson from the Philharmonic. For tickets go to Evansvilephilharmonic.org or call 812-425-5050.

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kick Off#Evv#Auction#Mural#Evv Philharmonic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Italian Restaurant Goes Up for Sale

After a rocky year, one Evansville restaurant owner has decided to place their business on the market. Francos Italian Food on Green River Road serves up delicious Italian dishes. In a post made to the Francos Italian Food Facebook page they stated that after a year filled with uncertainty, Francos will be going on the market. In the meantime however, Francos will remain open and serving their delicious Italian cuisine. Here's what their Facebook post said:
Leitchfield, KYPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

An American Idol Winner Set to Sing His Face Off In Leitchfield, KY

A few years ago, Trent Harmon and I were playing blackjack side-by-side, for play money, at a St. Jude casino night. Trent didn't know it at the time, but I was running an Ocean's 11-inspired grift operation that included people on the inside handing me stacks of money and an elaborate scheme to create distractions in the room that would give me and my cohorts the opportunity to "steal" stacks of cash. One of those distractions was Angel, who walked behind us, tripped and fell into our table causing money to fly everywhere. When Trent was distracted (and who wouldn't be with that train wreck ramming into the table, falling onto the ground and launching her purse up into the air), I lifted the majority of the cash he was playing with. Of course, he just figured it got knocked off the table like everyone else's. But no! I took it and used it to buy raffle tickets, which ultimately won us an autographed guitar that we used to make money during our St. Jude Radiothon. See, when you steal fake money for charity, it's not really stealing. And, to this day, I'm pretty sure Trent has no idea he just happened to be standing in the middle of one of the greatest pratfalls and heists in the history of pretend casino gaming.
Indiana StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

John Stamos Joins the Beach Boys on the Indiana State Fair FREE Stage

Did you know that the 2021 Indiana State Fair is underway right now? Did you know that it lasts for about three weeks (7/30-8/22)? I've lived in Indiana my entire life and I I've been to the state fair several times - I never knew that. I just assumed it was like all of the county fairs, lasting just a week, but on a much bigger scale. Has it always been that long? After looking through all of the things you can see and do at the fair, I now understand why it lasts so doggone long.
Chicago, ILPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Journey’s Headlining Lollapalooza Show: Videos, Set List

Journey’s Lollapalooza performance blended fresh and familiar, with the band’s new lineup delivering a hit-packed package during their Saturday headlining slot. The show marked the group's second performance since New Year’s Eve 2019, following a more intimate club show two days earlier at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. (The band previously canceled a 2020 tour with the Pretenders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)
Boonville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Boonville Square Flair 2021 Returns This October

After a year of hiatus, the Annual Boonville Square Flair is finally returning for some family fun. It's no secret that the pandemic caused a lot...well pretty much every event to be canceled. It was truly unfortunate as some of these community events serve as major fundraisers that do a lot of good in the community. A lot of these events are ones that people look forward to attending each year with their family. The Boonville Square Flair is one of those events. Last year, it was canceled, but this year the Square Flair is a go!
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Downtown Evansville’s ‘Night on Main’ Summer Block Party Reboots the 90s

If you grew up in the 90s, playing Super Mario and eating pizza after school are probably some of your fondest memories. The next 'Night on Main' event in Downtown Evansville celebrates all things 90s! We're talking about a super cool Giant Mario Kart projection, giant yard games, your favorite arcade games, and pizza. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the EVSC Foundation.
MusicPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

10 Classic Rock Acts That Benefited From MTV’s Launch

Some old dogs learned new tricks when MTV came on the air 40 years ago. And some had the tricks already in their repertoire. They say that video killed the radio star, but some of those rock artists who were doing just fine on radio, thank you, were ready for their cameo - and then some. Many such artists hailed from the U.K. and Europe, where video was an established form of promotion for at least a decade and a half thanks to outlets available to air them. But there were also some acts on this side of the pond who were ready to meet the new boss.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

After Successful First Year, Azzip Pizza’s ‘Pot of Dough’ Fundraiser Returns in 2021

After receiving so much support from the community and raising so much money for non-profits, Azzip Pizza is bringing back its Pot of Dough fundraising campaign in 2021. Azzip Pizza has always been about serving the community, in fact, their “We Give A’Zip” program has donated back over $250,000 in the last 5 years! Of course, none of that would be possible without you, and you are being asked to step up to the plate (or perhaps pizza pan) again to help so many great, local organizations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy