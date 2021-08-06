East Texans Feel These Longview And Tyler Restaurants Should Come Back

Nearly anyone in Longview or Tyler will agree that we are an 'eat out' kind of city. We have our favorites that we go to all the time, but those favorites don't always last. The joke is that there's a bank on every corner of East Texas and the same could be true for restaurants, they're everywhere. Unfortunately though they don't all survive. At one point in time the restaurant that failed, for some reason or another, was either your favorite or someone in your circle of friends' favorite and then at that point someone was left feeling devastated.