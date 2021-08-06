Cancel
Report: Nets ink Bembry to 1-year deal

By Chicco Nacion
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets signed DeAndre' Bembry to a one-year deal, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bembry spent the 2020-21 campaign with the Toronto Raptors. He averaged 5.7 points, 2.9 boards, 2.1 assists, and one steal over 51 appearances. The Atlanta Hawks drafted Bembry 21st overall in 2016. The 6-foot-5 wing...

