L.A.'s Prized Polo Match, The Veuve Clicquot Classic, Returns This October
An annual highlight for many Angelenos to kick off the fall season, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is slated to make its triumphant return Saturday, Oct. 2 at the stunning Will Rogers State Historic Park in the Pacific Palisades. Regularly attended by fashionable celebrities, polo aficionados, and champagne connoisseurs alike, the chic event is noted as a fun day in the sun featuring a thrilling polo match, beautiful backdrops, and of course, plenty of refreshing champagne.uncoverla.com
