Los Angeles, CA

L.A.'s Prized Polo Match, The Veuve Clicquot Classic, Returns This October

Posted by 
UncoverLA
UncoverLA
 5 days ago
An annual highlight for many Angelenos to kick off the fall season, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is slated to make its triumphant return Saturday, Oct. 2 at the stunning Will Rogers State Historic Park in the Pacific Palisades. Regularly attended by fashionable celebrities, polo aficionados, and champagne connoisseurs alike, the chic event is noted as a fun day in the sun featuring a thrilling polo match, beautiful backdrops, and of course, plenty of refreshing champagne.

UncoverLA

UncoverLA

