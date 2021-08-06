L.A.'s Prized Polo Match, The Veuve Clicquot Classic, Returns This October

Just ahead of the pandemic, Selva Negra's founders Kristen Gonzalez and Sam Romero signed a lease on an Eagle Rock space where customers could explore and shop their sustainable, locally-made pieces. As was the case for so many businesses, plans shifted. Since in-person shopping wasn't possible, Gonzalez and Romero pivoted, using the storefront as a place where local customers could pick up breezy jumpsuits and vintage-inspired dresses and separates curbside. But now that it's become safer to shop in-store, Selva Negra's doors are officially open.