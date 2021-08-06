These rugged 6 inch tablets put Windows 10 on a phone-sized device (sort of)

Windows 11 is on its way in the next few months, and although we don't have an exact date yet, it's expected to roll out during the the 2021 holiday season and into 2022. If you're already a Windows 10 user, the upgrade to Microsoft's redesigned operating system will be free. You'll be able to updated to Windows 11 the same way you typically update Windows 10 as long as your PC meet the minimum requirements. Windows 11 could be coming as soon as October, but in the meantime, you can check out everything you need to know about Microsoft's new software here.