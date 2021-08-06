These rugged 6 inch tablets put Windows 10 on a phone-sized device (sort of)
This week DT Research launched a new line of rugged tablets with Intel processors, Windows 10 software, and walkie-talkie function for 2-way communication. While the company is positioning the new DT361AM and DT361AD devices as handheld tablets for military and law enforcement customers, their 6 inch displays and low-power Intel chips also hint at what Windows phones would look like in 2021 if Microsoft hadn’t given up on smartphone operating systems, instead shifting its focus to supporting apps for Android and iOS.liliputing.com
