Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

These rugged 6 inch tablets put Windows 10 on a phone-sized device (sort of)

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week DT Research launched a new line of rugged tablets with Intel processors, Windows 10 software, and walkie-talkie function for 2-way communication. While the company is positioning the new DT361AM and DT361AD devices as handheld tablets for military and law enforcement customers, their 6 inch displays and low-power Intel chips also hint at what Windows phones would look like in 2021 if Microsoft hadn’t given up on smartphone operating systems, instead shifting its focus to supporting apps for Android and iOS.

liliputing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Enterprise Software#Android#The Dt Research#Intel Core#Ip65#Dt361#Gigabit Ethernet#Sd#Wintel#16gb 512gb#Shop#Patreon#Ublock Origin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Windows 10
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Related
Technologyxda-developers

Help with Generic RK3188 Tablet (Napco Security Device)

I hope this is the right place for this, so I apologize if not. I have an android tablet that is wall mountable as a control interface for some home automation system by Napco Security. I am hoping to use if for my own home automation. I just need to get something else on it besides the weird locked-OS it came with.
Technologytechbargains.com

Wacom One 13.3" Digital Drawing Tablet (White) $299.95

Adorama has the well reviewed Wacom One 13.3" Digital Drawing Tablet for $299.95 Free Shipping . Save $100 off the retail price. See your imagination come to life in full color on the Wacom One's 13.3" display with a natural surface friction that makes for intuitive drawing on screen. Use the Bamboo slate to capture your thoughts and ideas and turn them into digital, shareable files while you write.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft sort of again confirms Windows 11 October RTM

There have been numerous hints that Microsoft intends to release Windows 11 to manufacturers in October this year, and today we have another hint, courtesy of Microsoft’s Windows Hardware Compatibility Program. There Microsoft announced a deadline for OEMs to submit drivers of the 24th September 2021, saying:. Windows 11, version...
Computerswindowscentral.com

Best tablets for Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) 2021

Best Tablets for xCloud and Game Pass Windows Central 2021. Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) is an incredibly promising service, giving you access to dozens of games in the cloud with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can also use the Xbox app to stream all of your owned games from a connected Xbox console, too. Recently, Microsoft upgraded Xbox's cloud platform to Xbox Series X hardware as well, offering faster speeds and more responsive play.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Nokia T20 tablet with a 10.36-inch display could launch soon

While the last year and a half has adversely impacted the technology industry, it has proved to be a phoenix moment for Android Tablets. Once down, out and forgotten by almost all the brands apart from Samsung, Android tablets are soon going to be a thing again thanks to increasing demand for large-screened devices for remote learning and media consumption.
Technologyxda-developers

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M1) vs Microsoft Surface Pro X: Battle of the best ARM tablet

Apple has been pretty adamant about how the iPad Pro is an excellent laptop replacement, especially the new 2021 model powered by its M1 chipset. This is the same processor Apple currently uses on the MacBook Pro 13, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and the 24-inch iMac. The latest iPad Pro offers ample storage options, lots of memory, support for 5G connectivity, and a brand new mini-LED display.
Retailgizmochina.com

Deal: Get Ulefone Armor 8 Pro Rugged Smartphone for $180 (Retail Price $250)

Ulefone Armor 8 Pro which generally retails for $250 is now available at a discounted price of $179.99 only at AliExpress. Ulefone Armor 8 Pro is specifically designed for adventure lovers and globe trotters who regularly find themselves in harsh conditions and extreme environments. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 AI processor and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It features a beautiful scratch and drop-proof, waterdrop 6.1-inch screen and is fueled by a massive 5580mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
Computersxda-developers

The JingPad A1 is a Linux tablet that (kind of) runs Android apps

There have been many attempts to create tablets running Linux, and even a few ones with ARM processors, like the Pine64 PineTab. However, another company is now giving it a shot, with an ARM Linux tablet that looks remarkably like an Apple iPad. It’s called the ‘JingPad,’ and at least on the surface, it seems like it could be a great device for anyone interested in Linux on a tablet.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Rumor | Nokia will launch 3 new phones and 1 new tablet soon

Nokia is typically not associated with tablets; however, a reasonably convincing new leak links it to the imminent launch of the T20, a 10.4-inch slate that might fit into the ~US$265 tier of this market. Now, this rumor has been lent extra weight thanks to a new Evan Blass (or @evleaks) tweet specifically mentioning this product name in relation to the HMD Global-owned brand's immediate plans.
ComputersCNET

Windows 11 download: How to get the free upgrade (if your device is compatible)

Windows 11 is on its way in the next few months, and although we don't have an exact date yet, it's expected to roll out during the the 2021 holiday season and into 2022. If you're already a Windows 10 user, the upgrade to Microsoft's redesigned operating system will be free. You'll be able to updated to Windows 11 the same way you typically update Windows 10 as long as your PC meet the minimum requirements. Windows 11 could be coming as soon as October, but in the meantime, you can check out everything you need to know about Microsoft's new software here.
ElectronicsLiliputing

Next-gen Chromecast might have hit the FCC (Update: probably not)

A new “Wireless Streaming Device” from Google showed up at the FCC today, and there’s a good chance that means a next-gen Google Chromecast is coming soon. It could be a follow-up to last year’s Chromecast with Google TV, which passed through the FCC website in August, about a month before it was officially launched by Google as a media streaming dongle that sell for $50.
NFLLiliputing

HTC could return to the tablet space with the HTC A100

HTC has become a bit player in the Android smartphone space since selling most of its phone business to Google in 2017. And I can’t even remember the last time the company released a tablet. But it looks like a new HTC-branded tablet may be on the way… although it’s unclear if it’s actually made by HTC or if the company is just licensing its name.
NFLyourchoiceway.com

Best Rugged Phones For 2021

Waterproof, dustproof, drop-proof and shockproof - we round up the best tough phones for extreme sports enthusiasts, manual labourers and the clumsy in 2021. Smartphones don't last forever, but while most of us hope to make it to the end of our two-year contracts others struggle to get through a couple of months.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Google Pixel 6: New flagship phones announced – sort of

Google has announced its brand new Pixel 6 – sort of. The company has revealed limited details about the new handsets, including the fact that they are coming “this fall” and that there will be a normal and “Pro” version. It also gave some insight into the new design of the phones, which it says “redefine what it means to be a Pixel”.
Technologyxda-developers

Help finding custom roms for this device (Ilumite T2)

I'm trying to breath some new life into this 10" random no-name tablet but can't find any info on how to do so anywhere. it doesn't look like anyone made any custom roms for this device, from what i searched. it has a really old version of android and it...
ComputersLiliputing

ADATA’s new external SSD support speeds up to 4,000 MB/s over USB4

This week ADATA is introducing a bunch of upcoming products, including DDR5 memory, an SDXC card capable of speeds as high as 800 MB/s, and new PCIe Gen 4 storage. But one new product that stands out is the ADATA SE920 external SSD, which the company says will use a USB4 2×2 interface to deliver speeds up to four times as fast as portable SSDs that use a USB 3.2 interface.
ShoppingLiliputing

Daily Deals (8-05-2021)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. Microsoft’s Surface Duo dual-screen Android phone sold for $1400 when it debuted last year. Today you can pick up a model with 64GB of storage for $389 or a 128GB version for $470.

Comments / 0

Community Policy