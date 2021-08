What sets Hillstone Partners apart from other investment firms?. With our new products – “Fundy” and “Investors” – we want to leverage blockchain technology in a way that allows people to more easily invest in Korean opportunities. Suppose you want to invest in one of the local financial institutions in Korea. If you want to send dollars to them, there are a lot of regulations and laws that limit transactions. Blockchain is a method for investing that doesn’t have limitations on it like traditional currencies. Hillstone is the first to try to merge blockchain with traditional finance. We’re on the cutting edge of this technology.