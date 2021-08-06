Cancel
Allamakee County, IA

Pilot Injured in Allamakee County Helicopter Crash

By Mark Evenstad
 5 days ago

Authorities in northeast Iowa are investigating a helicopter crash near Waukon that left the pilot injured. The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office says the chopper was applying chemicals to a field Wednesday when it hit some power lines. The helicopter crashed into the field and the pilot was taken to Veterans Memorial Hospital for what deputies believe to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are joining the investigation.

