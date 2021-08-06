Amazon Making Plans To Come To Dubuque

On-line retail giant Amazon is preparing to invest $16 million and open a new location in Dubuque. The company recently posted multiple open positions specifically citing Dubuque as the location. According to Amazon’s website, there currently are numerous Dubuque job openings. Recent documents submitted to the City of Dubuque point to a major renovation of an existing structure in the Dubuque Industrial Center West. A building permit indicates that more than $16 million will be spent to renovate an existing warehouse located on Chavenelle Road.