Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Arrest Made In Suspicious Death Case

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubuque Police have arrested a 60-year-old man in connection to the suspicious death of an 80-year-old woman – who was found dead last month. According to a report, Mark Fishler is charged with 1st degree murder. His charge stems from police finding the body of Berniece Williamson inside a home along Clarke Drive on July 15. An autopsy determined that Williamson had died from multiple blunt force trauma wounds to the head. Fishler had been in custody at the Dubuque County Jail since July 21 on unrelated charges – he was formally charged with murder Thursday. Police identified Fishler as a suspect in the case following an investigation. He remains in custody at the jail and will appear in court this (Friday) morning.

www.superhits106.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Dubuque County, IA
Crime & Safety
Dubuque, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Dubuque, IA
County
Dubuque County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Suspicious Death#Dubuque Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy