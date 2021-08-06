Arrest Made In Suspicious Death Case

Dubuque Police have arrested a 60-year-old man in connection to the suspicious death of an 80-year-old woman – who was found dead last month. According to a report, Mark Fishler is charged with 1st degree murder. His charge stems from police finding the body of Berniece Williamson inside a home along Clarke Drive on July 15. An autopsy determined that Williamson had died from multiple blunt force trauma wounds to the head. Fishler had been in custody at the Dubuque County Jail since July 21 on unrelated charges – he was formally charged with murder Thursday. Police identified Fishler as a suspect in the case following an investigation. He remains in custody at the jail and will appear in court this (Friday) morning.