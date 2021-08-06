Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sinqua Walls On New Acting Roles, Intimate Scenes, Individual Growth + More

Posted by 
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today on The Breakfast Club we were joined by actor Sinqua Walls who's new movie "Resort To Love" just dropped and became the number 1 movie on Netflix in the United States. Sitting down with the show today the actor opened up about how his mother played a big role in him being comfortable in his own skin, explaining that as he got older he noticed certain things in society and is grateful for the things his mother instilled in him at an early age.

thebreakfastclub.iheart.com

Comments / 0

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

1K+
Followers
761
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

 https://thebreakfastclub.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinqua Walls
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Black#The United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesElle

Watch Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter Model Like Pros in Her Ivy Park Rodeo Kids Campaign

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's nine-year-old daughter and Grammy winner, returned to her other public hobby today, modeling for her mom's Ivy Park line in a new video released for Ivy Park Rodeo Kids. She was joined by her mom plus her little brother and sister, four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. They all appeared alongside Bey in different frames during the 36-second ad. But even though their appearances are brief, they're true scene-stealers. Being a star is literally in their genes, after all:
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

J.Lo Wears a Breezy Crop Top and Maxi Skirt Set for Date Night with Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills

J.Lo and Ben Affleck are stepping out on the town. The rekindled couple were photographed heading to dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday and, of course, wore color-coordinating ensembles for the occasion. Lopez opted for a sexy two-piece linen set that included a long-sleeved crop top and matching asymmetrical maxi skirt paired with strappy nude heels and a stud-embellished quilted handbag by Valentino. Affleck looked dapper in a linen blazer layered over a white button-down and black trousers.
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy