Sinqua Walls On New Acting Roles, Intimate Scenes, Individual Growth + More

Today on The Breakfast Club we were joined by actor Sinqua Walls who's new movie "Resort To Love" just dropped and became the number 1 movie on Netflix in the United States. Sitting down with the show today the actor opened up about how his mother played a big role in him being comfortable in his own skin, explaining that as he got older he noticed certain things in society and is grateful for the things his mother instilled in him at an early age.