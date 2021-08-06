Cancel
Education

Reynolds Hopes School Year Will Be Fairly Normal

By Mark Evenstad
 13 days ago

Governor Kim Reynolds says she hopes the upcoming school year will be fairly normal – despite COVID-19. Reynolds says Iowans have to learn to live safely and responsibly – and noted that vaccination rates continue to increase. The governor say the rate is at 62 percent for Iowans and 66 percent have had at least dose of vaccine. Reynolds says she also just learned that 57 percent of Iowans ages 13 and up are fully vaccinated. The governor said the whole COVID picture should include more than vaccination numbers because she says there’s a natural immunity that should be part of the narrative. Reynolds is encouraging people to get vaccinated at the Iowa State Fair.

