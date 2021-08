Swallow The Sun have announced their new album, Moonflowers, will be released on November 19th. The follow up to 2019’s was written, recorded, and mixed by the band as they will release a bonus instrumental version of the record The instrumental record was composed for strings and recorded at Sipoo Church in Finland. The strings were performed by the group called “Trio NOX” from Finland. To celebrate the upcoming album, the group has released an animated video for “Moonflowers Bloom in Misery,” which is the first instrumental version from the upcoming bonus record. This clip is the first of all instrumental tracks that will have an animated video created by Dronicon Films where the band plans to release every week leading up to the first single of the record.