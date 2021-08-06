GWAR Documentary To Debut At This Year's FANTASTIC FEST

"This Is GWAR", the powerful story of the most iconic heavy metal/art collective/monster band in the universe, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years, will premiere at this year's Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. The documentary contains interviews with the GWAR bandmembers, both past and present, as well as other artists, including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennnon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera and Ethan Embry, including never-before-seen footage of legendary GWAR frontman Dave Brockie.