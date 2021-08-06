Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Here Is Why Some Mainers May Have To Repay Their Unemployment

By Cooper Fox
Posted by 
Kool AM
Kool AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No matter where your beliefs fall on the political spectrum, there is no way you can deny that the last 18 months have been hard for many people. In March of 2020, hundreds (if not thousands) of Maine businesses were required to close their doors. We had been told that it was for "two weeks to flatten the curve". Sadly, that was not the case. For many types of businesses, they remained closed for months. In other cases, businesses were allowed to open, but on a limited basis with a limited staff.

koolam.com

Comments / 0

Kool AM

Kool AM

Augusta, ME
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mainers#Wmtw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Kool AM

Going Stir Crazy? Help The State of Maine Track Critters

If your kids are anything like my kids, when August comes around, they start to climb the walls. At my house, when the kids get super rambunctious, we like to play a game of I-spy. It usually engages their brains and their sense of competition for a few minutes. The trickier they try to get, the longer it takes, which is usually a good thing.
Maine StatePosted by
Kool AM

7 Unbelievable Maine Homes You Probably Can’t Afford

Over the last 12+ months, we have seen the housing market here in Maine EXPLODE!. Generic family homes were suddenly going for tens-of-thousands of dollars over their asking price. And, the idea of making an offer that was under the asking price was seen as crazy. In some cases, people were making crazy offers on homes they had never even seen!.
Maine StatePosted by
Kool AM

The Essential Guide Central Maine PYO Apple Orchards

It's just about time for apple picking season. Things actually get started in the month of August with varieties like Lodi's which are considered summer apples. Depending on the variety the applepicking season will last right through the end of October. Maine has so many wondeful apple orchards and places...
Skowhegan, MEPosted by
Kool AM

The Skowhegan State Fair Has Added a Circus This Year!

The Skowhegan State Fair, the longest consecutively running fair in the entire United States of America, is set to open its doors to the public once again on Thursday, August 12th. The fair will run all the way through Saturday the 21st and will feature dozens of the same attractions you've come to know and love about the Skowhegan Fair. However, there will be some things you haven't seen before, too!
Maine StatePosted by
Kool AM

Maine Railroad Offering Civil War Reenactment Rides This Weekend

If any of those things piqued your interest, then keep reading because I'm about to tell you all about the fun to be had. According to a Facebook post made by Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad, they are hosting an event all about their Civil War re-enactment trains. The event takes place this Saturday, July 31st, at the Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad History Museum, 128 Bridge St, Phillips, ME, United States, Maine.
Augusta, MEPosted by
Kool AM

The Augusta Dump (Hatch Hill) is Almost Completely Full!

Now don't get your Glad ForceFlex all in a tizzy, there are plenty of solutions to a problem that everyone saw coming. It's not like people are super-surprised that a landfill is in fact, almost full. And, when we say 'almost completely full', we're not saying that it'll be boiling over by the weekend. Due to the pandemic, trash is piling up faster than the original projections had planned for.
Maine StatePosted by
Kool AM

Mills Administration Eyeing Possible Return Of Mask Mandates

It appears that some form of mask mandate could soon return to the State of Maine. According to WMTW, Maine Governor Janet mills has directed state health officials to review that new federal mask guidance. The new federal guidance, which was released earlier today (Tuesday), suggests that people, whether they...
Hallowell, MEPosted by
Kool AM

This 6,100 Sq Ft Hallowell Home is Your Dream Relaxation Oasis

In this housing market it can certainly be difficult to find that perfect home for your growing family. Sometimes you find exactly what you're looking for but it's gone before you can even get in to see it. Other times you are able to see it but find out that your offer was rejected because someone else bid just a little higher than you.
Maine StatePosted by
Kool AM

Nightmare Fuel! Take A Look At This Abandoned Maine Hospital

One of the scourges of the late 19th century through the mid 20th century was Tuberculosis. According to Wikipedia, Tuberculosis (or TB), is an infection caused by bacteria. Typically, it affects the lungs, but can affect other parts of the body. In 90% of cases, the infection remains dormant and goes undetected. In about 10% of cases, the infection goes active. Common symptoms of the active infection include fever, night sweats, and weight loss. Because of the weight loss, the disease was often called “consumption”.
Westbrook, MEPosted by
Kool AM

How To Help The Teachers Of The Frenchville School That Burned

Sadly, on Sunday, firefighters in Maine had to deal with fires at two schools at opposite ends of the state. There was a minor fire at Westbrook High School. That fire, it appears, was started by a window-mounted air conditioning unit in a third floor classroom. That fire was quickly extinguished with only minor damage to the building.
Maine StatePosted by
Kool AM

New Study Shows This Maine County No Longer Affordable for Average Mainer

It's no surprise that parts of Maine have always been more expensive to live in than others. For example, a 3 bedroom/2 bathroom ranch is going to cost you a whole lot more in South Portland than it will in Millinocket, but what about an entire Maine county (we only have 16!) becoming entirely too expensive for the majority of the Mainer population to afford to live in at all? Well, according to a new study, it's happened.
Waterville, MEPosted by
Kool AM

Brunswick Restaurant Owner Calls Out Rude Customers On Social Media

There is no doubt that the hospitality industry has seen some crazy ups and downs over the last few years. This seems especially true for the restaurant / bar industry. At the beginning of the pandemic, they were closed (except for take-out). Then, they were open at a limited capacity. Now, as they are fully open, most of these establishments are having staffing issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy