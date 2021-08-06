Cancel
A fight is going on in Spain for the statue of a soldier

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs half the nations of the world discuss the possibility of placing or disposing of statues and monuments erected in the past, symbols of colonial or racist heritage are considered to be reconsidered. The nostalgia for dictatorship increases. The statue depicts a soldier of the Legion, an elite military organization 100 years old and known for violence, who ran some 20th-century companies under Franco, first as a general and then as a dictator.

