A fight is going on in Spain for the statue of a soldier

The Italian police have arrested Maria Licciardi, one of the most powerful women of the Neapolitan camorra and head of an important clan, at the Roman airport of Ciampino, when she was about to travel to Spain. The woman, an old acquaintance of the Italian justice and who has already been in prison in the transalpine country, was about to deliver her suitcases at the check-in counter, before boarding for Malaga when she was arrested on Saturday morning, without putting up resistance. His daughter resides in the Andalusian city and the investigators also believe that she was going there to manage businesses possibly related to drug trafficking.