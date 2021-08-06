Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

BD, CerTest Biotec announce CE mark for molecular test to detect, identify certain SARS-CoV-2 variants

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. — BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) and CerTest Biotec, announced on Friday the CE mark for a molecular test that can detect and distinguish between the Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351) and Gamma (P.1) SARS-CoV-2 variants. VIASURE SARS-CoV-2 Variant Real Time PCR Detection Kit for BD MAX can...

www.chaindrugreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Africa#Europe#Ce#Dickinson And#Viasure#Bd Max#Exk#The Bd Max System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

SAB Biotherapeutics Announces Nonclinical Data Demonstrating SAB-185 Potently Neutralizes Delta And Lambda SARS-CoV-2 Variants

SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutics without the need for human donors, today announced the publication of data showing that SAB-185, the company's therapeutic candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 infections, demonstrates effective and potent neutralization of multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including the Delta and Lambda variants. The nonclinical study, Fully Human Antibody Immunoglobulin from Transchromosomic Bovines is Potent Against SARS-CoV-2 Variant Pseudoviruses , was conducted by scientists at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) and published in bioRxiv, the online life sciences archive for COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 preprints .
Cancerscitechdaily.com

SARS-CoV-2 Nanobodies Are Remarkably Active Against Mutations Found in COVID Variants – Including Delta

Near-Atomic Look at Three Ways To Thwart SARS-CoV-2 Variants. SARS-CoV-2 nanobodies—microscopic molecules developed at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine that neutralize the virus in animals—are remarkably active against mutations found in variants, including Delta, according to new research by Pitt and Case Western Reserve University scientists. The findings,...
RetailGenomeWeb

Prenetics Gets CE-IVD Mark for Handheld, Reusable SARS-CoV-2 Test System

NEW YORK — Prenetics said on Tuesday that it has received CE-IVD marking for its Circle HealthPod point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 testing system. The handheld, reusable system uses reverse-transcription, loop-mediated isothermal amplification to detect SARS-CoV-2 RNA in nasal swab specimens placed in single-use test capsules, providing results within 20 minutes. It was developed by University of Oxford spinout Oxsed, which Prenetics acquired in late 2020.
Public HealthScience Now

Two doses of the SARS-CoV-2 BNT162b2 vaccine enhances antibody responses to variants in individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection

Understanding the impact of prior infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) on the response to vaccination is a priority for responding to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. In particular, it is necessary to understand how prior infection plus vaccination can modulate immune responses against variants of concern. To address this, we sampled 20 individuals with and 25 individuals without confirmed previous SARS-CoV-2 infection from a large cohort of healthcare workers followed serologically since April 2020. All 45 individuals had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech BTN162b2 vaccine with a delayed booster at 10 weeks. Absolute and neutralizing antibody titers against wild-type SARS-CoV-2 and variants were measured using enzyme immunoassays and pseudotype neutralization assays. We observed antibody reactivity against lineage A, B.1.351 and P.1 variants with increasing antigenic exposure, either through vaccination or natural infection. This improvement was further confirmed in neutralization assays using fixed dilutions of serum samples. The impact of antigenic exposure was more evident in enzyme immunoassays measuring SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-specific IgG antibody concentrations. Our data show that multiple exposures to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the context of a delayed booster expand the neutralizing breadth of the antibody response to neutralization-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants. This suggests that additional vaccine boosts may be beneficial in improving immune responses against future SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
Public HealthMedagadget.com

CRISPR-Based Spit Test Detects SARS-CoV-2 and Variants

Researchers at the Harvard Wyss Institute and MIT have developed an inexpensive at-home test for SARS-CoV-2 and several variants, which does not require nasal swabs. The test uses a simple spit sample, and provides results that can be read using a smartphone app within an hour. With access to a 3D printer and commonly available components, the device can be created for approximately $15, and the researchers hope that it could provide a viable testing option for countries without easy access to centralized laboratories.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Innovative New Way To Detect the SARS-CoV-2 Alpha Variant in Wastewater

SMART researchers have developed an innovative method to detect and quantify the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant of concern via wastewater epidemiology. Researchers from the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) interdisciplinary research group at the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, alongside collaborators from Biobot Analytics, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and MIT, have successfully developed an innovative, open-source molecular detection method that is able to detect and quantify the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant of SARS-CoV-2. The breakthrough paves the way for rapid, inexpensive surveillance of other SARS-CoV-2 variants in wastewater.
ScienceScience Now

Structural basis for enhanced infectivity and immune evasion of SARS-CoV-2 variants

Science, abi6226, abi9745, abi7994, this issue p. 641, p. 642, p. 648. Several fast-spreading variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have become the dominant circulating strains in the COVID-19 pandemic. We report here cryo–electron microscopy structures of the full-length spike (S) trimers of the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants, as well as their biochemical and antigenic properties. Amino acid substitutions in the B.1.1.7 protein increase both the accessibility of its receptor binding domain and the binding affinity for receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). The enhanced receptor engagement may account for the increased transmissibility. The B.1.351 variant has evolved to reshape antigenic surfaces of the major neutralizing sites on the S protein, making it resistant to some potent neutralizing antibodies. These findings provide structural details on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved to enhance viral fitness and immune evasion.
ScienceScience Now

SARS-CoV-2 immune evasion by the B.1.427/B.1.429 variant of concern

Science, abi6226, abi9745, abi7994, this issue p. 641, p. 642, p. 648. A novel variant of concern (VOC) named CAL.20C (B.1.427/B.1.429), which was originally detected in California, carries spike glycoprotein mutations S13I in the signal peptide, W152C in the N-terminal domain (NTD), and L452R in the receptor-binding domain (RBD). Plasma from individuals vaccinated with a Wuhan-1 isolate–based messenger RNA vaccine or from convalescent individuals exhibited neutralizing titers that were reduced 2- to 3.5-fold against the B.1.427/B.1.429 variant relative to wild-type pseudoviruses. The L452R mutation reduced neutralizing activity in 14 of 34 RBD-specific monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). The S13I and W152C mutations resulted in total loss of neutralization for 10 of 10 NTD-specific mAbs because the NTD antigenic supersite was remodeled by a shift of the signal peptide cleavage site and the formation of a new disulfide bond, as revealed by mass spectrometry and structural studies.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Global Response to COVID-19 Hurt by Inadequate Sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Better international sequencing efforts are needed to track and respond to new SARS-CoV-2 variants. The lack of sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 variants by the U.S. and other countries is imperiling the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, argues Dana Crawford of Case Western Reserve University in a new Viewpoint published in the journal PLOS Genetics.
SciencePhys.org

Near-atomic look at three ways to thwart SARS-CoV-2 variants

SARS-CoV-2 nanobodies—microscopic molecules developed at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine that neutralize the virus in animals—are remarkably active against mutations found in variants, including Delta, according to new research by Pitt and Case Western Reserve University scientists. The findings, announced today in Nature Communications, describe three different mechanisms...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Arcturus Announces Approval Of Singapore Clinical Trial Application To Advance ARCT-154 And ARCT-165, Next Generation STARR™ MRNA Vaccines Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Variants Of Concern, In A Phase 1/2 Study

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, announced today that the Company has received approval for a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to enable the advancement of two STARR™ mRNA vaccine candidates into the clinic. The Phase 1/2 clinical trial will evaluate the vaccines both as a primary vaccination series and as a booster following initial vaccination with Comirnaty®. The Phase 1/2 trial costs are funded in part from a previously secured grant from Singapore.
Public Health360dx.com

EliTechGroup Obtains CE Mark for Saliva Use With SARS-CoV-2 Test

NEW YORK – EliTechGroup announced on Tuesday that its SARS-CoV-2 Elite MGB Kit has received CE marking for use with saliva. The PCR-based test launched in September for use with nasopharyngeal, nasal, and oropharyngeal swabs. It runs on the Elite InGenius system and other major PCR thermocyclers, the Turin, Italy-based company said in a statement.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

New “Atlas” Charts How Antibodies Attack SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Spike Protein Variants

Antibodies capable of neutralizing multiple SARS-CoV-2 strains can inform strategies for broadly protective COVID-19 booster vaccines. As the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 continues to evolve, immunologists and infectious diseases experts are eager to know whether new variants are resistant to the human antibodies that recognized initial versions of the virus. Vaccines against COVID-19, which were developed based on the chemistry and genetic code of this initial virus, may confer less protection if the antibodies they help people produce do not fend off new viral strains. Now, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and collaborators have created an “atlas” that charts how 152 different antibodies attack a major piece of the SARS-CoV-2 machinery, the spike protein, as it has evolved since 2020. Their study, published in Cell, highlights antibodies that are able to neutralize the newer strains, while identifying regions of the spike protein that have become more resistant to attack.
Bothell, WAPosted by
TheStreet

Cocrystal Pharma's SARS-CoV-2 3CL Protease Lead CDI-45205 Demonstrates Broad-Spectrum Activity Against The SARS-CoV-2 Delta And Gamma Variants

BOTHELL, Wash., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) ("Cocrystal" or the "Company") announces that its SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease lead CDI-45205 and several analogs showed potent in vitro activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta (India/B.1.617.2) and Gamma (Brazil/P.1) variants. Cocrystal previously announced that CDI-45205 and analogs exhibited broad-spectrum activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Alpha (United Kingdom/B.1.1.7) and Beta (South African/B.1.351) variants, surpassing the activity observed with the Wuhan strain.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Qorvo Biotechnologies Omnia™ SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Platform Validated In National Institutes Of Health (NIH) Funded Study

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative radio frequency (RF) solutions that connect the world, announced that the Qorvo Omnia™ SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test platform completed a key milestone for the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx SM) initiative. Atlanta's Center for Microsystems Engineered Point-of-Care Technologies (ACME-POCT) completed two independent studies, an adult study and a pediatric study, verifying the low SARS-CoV-2 limit of detection (LOD) and high specificity/sensitivity of the Qorvo Omnia Antigen Test.
ScienceScience Daily

PCR of gargle lavage samples as effective as nasopharyngeal swabs to identify SARS-CoV-2 infection

Twenty-six subjects from a cohort of 80 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 via nasopharyngeal swab, and all 26 tested positive using gargle lavage (mouthwash), according to new research published in Microbiology Spectrum, the new open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology. That's good news, because nasopharyngeal swabbing, currently the gold standard for collecting samples for COVID testing, has a low rate of acceptance due to the discomfort of having a nasal passage swabbed.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Cepheid Nabs CE Mark for PCR-Based HIV-1 Tests

NEW YORK – Danaher subsidiary Cepheid announced on Thursday that two of its PCR-based tests for HIV-1 have received CE-IVD marking. The Xpert HIV-1 Viral Load XC and Xpert HIV-1 Qual XC are next-generation extended-coverage tests for HIV and can run on any of the firm's GeneXpert instruments, the company said in a statement.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Augmenta Bioworks And TFF Pharmaceuticals Announce Positive In Vitro Data Demonstrating Binding And Neutralization Of The SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant By Lead Anti-COVID-19 Antibody, AUG-3387

Data Shows AUG-3387 Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in Infective Assays. Supports Earlier Data Showing AUG-3387 Binds Strongly to Delta Variant in Addition to Wild-Type Spike Protein and Other Variants of Concern. Catalent Selected as Contract Drug Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for AUG-3387. Scale-up Manufacturing for AUG-3387 Proceeding Rapidly; Early Batches Show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy