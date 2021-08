Around this time last year, developer Mediatonic was gearing up to take the gaming world by storm with their take on the battle royale genre, Fall Guys. This title promised a lot, being the first battle royale to feature Mario Party-style competitive modes instead of the usual PvP shooter fare of the time. And when it was released, it took the world by storm. When we reviewed it (or rather, I myself), it was an awesome game with a lot going for it, only lacking the content to keep that staying power. Still, the developers have kept at it, releasing several new seasons and updates with plenty of fresh content. Today, in fact, is the one-year anniversary of Fall Guys, a game that’s come a long way! Congratulations to the team at Mediatonic for such a successful first year.