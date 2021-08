FIFA 22 will be implementing both a Managerial Career and Player Career in its Career Mode. The game is due to launch on October 1, and is addressing a lot of feedback for both modes that will rejuvenate the modes. The first major addition comes in the way of Club Creation, which takes place under the Managerial Career. You will pick a league to play in and replace a team in that respective league after choosing your club name and nickname. Picking a rival is also pivotal as this means these specific matches will have a higher importance.