Phillips, Philp Re-Up with Flames

After two years at the helm of the Edmonton Oilers, this summer represented Ken Holland’s first real opportunity to put his stamp on the team. Holland was officially hired as the Oilers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager in May of 2019 and was faced with the task of cleaning up the mess that was left for him by Peter Chiarelli. The team was buried in a difficult salary cap situation and the first of Holland’s couple of years in Edmonton were largely spent finding players on inexpensive contracts that could raise the floor of the team and help get Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl into the playoffs.