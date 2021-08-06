Remembering Nach Waxman

A birthday party, really! My grandchildren would love to host a party, as I’m sure their emotional well-being is a tad more fragile than yours, President Obama. The fact that you would even consider a gathering of that magnitude is outrageous and full of hubris. Not to mention that your gazillionaire guests were yachting and private-jetting in. Are these the same people who shout about the fragility of our planet and the destruction of our environment? I can only hope that the money you would have spent on this bash goes to a food pantry or a health clinic. Remember it was us peons who pounded the pavement for you, made phone calls, and rang doorbells. I truly do wish you a very happy and healthy birthday. Next year, order in pizza and have a few neighbors in.