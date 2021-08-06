Cancel
Agriculture

Latam soybean oil basis jump on steady demand, logistic issues, biodiesel blending

By Jose Roberto Gomes
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

Argentina and Brazil's FOB soybean oil basis levels rose to more than two-month highs, amid steady demand for exports and local biodiesel blending as well as transportation bottlenecks in Paraná river. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts on Aug. 5 assessed...

www.spglobal.com

#Soybean Oil#Biodiesel#Soybeans#Oil Markets#S P Global Platts#Argentinian#Chicago Board Of Trade#Brazilian#Cbot#Fob Paranagua
