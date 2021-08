As the Taliban take over more cities and towns in Afghanistan, the U.S. special envoy is rushing off to Doha, the capital of Qatar, to try to salvage peace talks. The U.S. envoy for Afghanistan is scrambling to salvage a peace process as the Taliban takes over more towns and cities across the country. The Biden administration says it's staying on course to pull out all U.S. troops by September. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.