AFBF, Senators Concerned with Possible Water Rule Roll Back
The fight over the Biden EPA’s move to roll back the Trump EPA’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule that reversed WOTUS is heating up. At least 30 GOP farm-state senators are behind a bill to make permanent last year’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule that reversed Obama WOTUS and its wetlands permit requirements. The issue is a major concern for the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and their President Zippy Duval, who with state presidents met recently with EPA chief Michael Regan.southeastagnet.com
Comments / 0