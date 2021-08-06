AFBF, Senators Concerned with Possible Water Rule Roll Back

(Sioux Center, IA) — Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says the bipartisan infrastructure spending plan that just cleared the U-S Senate is well-intentioned, but Reynolds says an extra one trillion dollars for infrastructure nationwide is a concern. She says the state has the opportunity to do a lot with the money that already has come in. Iowa’s two Republican U-S Senators split their votes on the plan. Chuck Grassley voted yes and Joni Ernst voted no. Reynolds made her comments Tuesday during a visit to Sioux Center, on the one-year anniversary of the derecho that swept through Iowa.