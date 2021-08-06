Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

AFBF, Senators Concerned with Possible Water Rule Roll Back

southeastagnet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fight over the Biden EPA’s move to roll back the Trump EPA’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule that reversed WOTUS is heating up. At least 30 GOP farm-state senators are behind a bill to make permanent last year’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule that reversed Obama WOTUS and its wetlands permit requirements. The issue is a major concern for the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and their President Zippy Duval, who with state presidents met recently with EPA chief Michael Regan.

southeastagnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water Act#Afbf#Biden#Trump Epa#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Vilsack and Tai to Meet with USDA Ag Policy Committee

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will meet with the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee Friday. Topics include current and new trade deals, trade agreement implementation and concerns within the agreements. The committee, managed by the Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, offers advice...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa’s Grassley and Ernst split on infrastructure proposal

DES MOINES — A proposal that would send over $4.2 billion in federal funding to Iowa for road and bridge construction and repairs received a split vote Tuesday from the state’s two U.S. senators in Washington, D.C. Republican Chuck Grassley voted for, and Republican Joni Ernst against, the overall $1...
Sioux Center, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Governor Expresses Concern About Federal Spending

(Sioux Center, IA) — Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says the bipartisan infrastructure spending plan that just cleared the U-S Senate is well-intentioned, but Reynolds says an extra one trillion dollars for infrastructure nationwide is a concern. She says the state has the opportunity to do a lot with the money that already has come in. Iowa’s two Republican U-S Senators split their votes on the plan. Chuck Grassley voted yes and Joni Ernst voted no. Reynolds made her comments Tuesday during a visit to Sioux Center, on the one-year anniversary of the derecho that swept through Iowa.
Congress & Courtskjan.com

Reynolds says she’s concerned US Senate’s infrastructure plan is ‘another layer’ of federal spending

(Radio Iowa) – Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says the bipartisan infrastructure spending plan that just cleared the U-S Senate is well-intentioned, but Reynolds says an extra one trillion dollars for infrastructure nationwide is a concern. “We’re trying to take the money that we’re getting and really plug it into infrastructure — into water and sewer and bridges, so we have that opportunity to do that already with a lot of the money that’s coming in,” Reynolds says, “so I’m just concerned that this is another layer.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Lootpress

Capito, Republican Colleagues Pledge to Not Raise Debt Ceiling

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) joined 46 of her Republican colleagues Tuesday on a letter promising that they will not vote to increase the debt ceiling, “whether that increase comes through a stand-alone bill, a continuing resolution, or any other vehicle.”. The letter, spearheaded by...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Agriculture Pleased with Senate Passage of Infrastructure Package

Many in agriculture announced their pleasure with the U.S. Senate passed this morning of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The bill includes investments of importance to many areas agriculture. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. (WASHINGTON, August 10, 2021) — Agriculture...
Congress & Courtsswiowanewssource.com

Grassley backs Senate infrastructure bill

(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’ll be voting in favor of the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill when it comes up for a vote this morning. Grassley, a Republican, says the bill is truly a bipartisan measure which he says will make a “significant investment” in Iowa’s future. “I often...
Nebraska StateOmaha.com

Nebraska Sens. Fischer, Sasse on opposite sides of vote on $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Nebraska’s two Republican senators cast differing votes on a $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Sen. Deb Fischer was among the 69 senators who voted in favor of the bill, while Sen. Ben Sasse voted alongside 29 other senators — all Republicans — opposing the bill. The package includes funding for roads, broadband internet, water pipes and public works systems.
Iowa Statesouthernminn.com

Iowa, Minnesota senators push to help swine producers, contract swine growers

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined his colleagues Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack asking the department to ensure swine producers and contract swine growers are eligible for the assistance Congress secured for them.
Agriculturekiow.com

Ernst Leads Bipartisan Push to Get Pandemic Relief for Contract Swine Growers

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, is leading a bipartisan push to ensure contract swine growers get access to the pandemic relief they were promised—and that Ernst helped secure—after the Biden Administration neglected to mention any assistance for them in a June announcement of the aid initiative.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

19 AGs to EPA: Roll back Trump's clean-water rule ASAP

(Reuters) - A coalition of 19 attorneys general led by California, Washington and New York urged the Environmental Protection Agency in a letter to repeal a Trump-era rule that they say curtails their authority to deny permits for projects that could harm their waterways. In a Monday missive, California Attorney...
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

CBF Praises Additional USDA Funding in Senate Budget Resolution

Annapolis, MD - The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) praised the fiscal year 2022 Senate budget resolution introduced today for including an increase of $135 billion over ten years for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs. The $3.5 trillion budget resolution directs the Senate Agriculture Committee to write legislation detailing how...
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

Crypto rules in Senate bill eyed for bipartisan rewrite

Senators Ron Wyden and Pat Toomey are drafting a proposal to overhaul a cryptocurrency provision in the $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill that traders and investors have criticized as being overly broad and impractical. The bipartisan duo’s more-targeted language would replace what’s in the bill the Senate is now debating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy