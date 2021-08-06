Game Preview | Week 10 | Raleigh at Boston

Manoah pitches for Toronto against Eovaldi in Boston’s first visit to Canada since long before anyone ever heard of COVID-19. The Blue Jays say that they will keep the retractable roof open as much as is at all humanly possible to keep air moving at all times, so it is open tonight as we play under partly cloudy skies. Tonight is Bogaerts’ 1,005th game at shortstop for our Sox, which puts him at second most in team history behind just Rick Burleson. I have a feeling he’ll catch him and pass him. And to think I saw him in Triple-A Pawtucket before he became somebody is just fun to think about. Semien gets a stand-up double down the left-field line with two out in the bottom of the first, but a fly out ends the inning. Verdugo leads off the top of the fourth with a standup double to right and moves to third on a groundout before scoring on Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 Red Sox. The Sox put two on with one out in the top of the fifth. With two out, Hernández singles to left-center to score Gonzalez and make it 2-0. A walk loads the bases before Martinez pops out to first, stranding the runners. Had he gotten a hit, this game might have gone a lot differently. It would have been demoralizing to the Blue Jays had the Sox busted out in the fifth instead of bowing out. But we’ll never know what might have been. While the Sox leave cards on the table, the Jays do not. In fact, they end up with a full house! Kirk lines a double to left to lead off the bottom of the frame, followed by Grichuk’s double to the right-field corner to bring him home and cut the home team’s deficit down to 2-1. Valera doubles to right to score Grichuk and tie it at 2-2. And that’s just the start of Boston’s woes. The worst is yet to come! Valera moves to third on a fly out. Guerrero Jr. is intentionally walked to put runners at the corners. With two out, Bichette singles to right to score Valera and make it 3-2 Toronto. Hernández doubles to the gap to expand that lead to 5-2 when Guerrero Jr. and Bichette come home. As the Sox get on the phone with the bullpen, Gurriel homers to the left-field corner to open things up at 7-2. It is his twelfth of the year. The Jays have now batted around as Cora gets Eovaldi out. Well, this game was once fun.