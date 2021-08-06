With ‘King’s Disease II,’ Nas Puts Music Above Marketing Gimmicks, And Twitter Is Here For It

Whether it's a sexy music video or satanic shoes, Lil Nas X is no stranger to controversy and making a splash. When he took the stage for the BET Awards back in June, many questioned his choice of performance style. "Going to this place with all these overly masculine rappers and you're finna be in there throwing a little ass every now and then, touching on dudes and hugging them and kissing them . . . . at some points I was like, 'Should I even do this? I don't feel like they're going to love me like that,'" he recently shared with Out as their cover star. "And [people always say] go where you're accepted and stuff like that, but you can't always just go where you're accepted. You've got to go and break down those walls and say, 'This is my space now too.'"