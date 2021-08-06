With ‘King’s Disease II,’ Nas Puts Music Above Marketing Gimmicks, And Twitter Is Here For It
Has there ever been a rap career so championed yet criticized as that of the one belonging to Nasir Jones? The weight of a classic – no, scratch that – an era defining debut album would be a burdensome load for anyone to bear. Yet for the past 27 years, the Queens rapper has continued to drudge on; humbly juggling the wins and losses associated with life in the limelight, particularly when you’re ranked among the best to ever spit.927theblock.com
Comments / 0