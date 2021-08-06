TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 6 observations

Hurdle, punt and celebration: Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah have been building a nice little rivalry over the last few practices. They've been battling more in one-on-one periods recently and the two matched up in a live one-on-one tackling drill at practice Friday. Okudah tried to go low, and St. Brown hurdled him to the delight of the offensive players. After hurdling Okudah, St. Brown took a couple steps, punted the football and did the LeBron James pregame chalk celebration. St. Brown certainly has a little swagger to him. – Tim Twentyman.