The Suicide Squad Scores Biggest Box Office Opening for an R-Rated Movie During the Pandemic

The ongoing pandemic continues to affect movies at the box office, release dates, and I also want to add a note here about mental health. If there’s one thing that’s improved any during the past year, it’s the ability for press to do their jobs from home. To those studios who have press screening platforms on Apple TV or Roku, thank you. To those who don’t, it’s 2021 for Pete’s sake! If Jeff Bezos can invest in a rocket, why can’t Amazon Studios invest in a working press screener platform where press can watch movies on an app? Vimeo is going to remain the preferred platform of choice for press screeners. If a film I want to watch is on a press screener platform that I can watch directly on TV, it takes a higher spot on my list than a film that I have to watch from laptop to TV via HDMI.