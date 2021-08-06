Cancel
The Suicide Squad Scores Biggest Box Office Opening for an R-Rated Movie During the Pandemic

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter impressing critics with a very high score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Suicide Squad has scored big at the box office as well. On its opening night, the movie's Thursday preview pulled in about $4.1 million at the box office, which is the biggest for an R-rated movie released during the pandemic. It's also an early indication of what should be a strong opening weekend as The Suicide Squad is projected to earn $30 million domestically with a worldwide haul of $70 million total.

