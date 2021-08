First Day at London Family Orthodontics – We can always use another smile around town. First Days are big news! Manchester Ink Link proudly welcomes Dr. Danielle London to our community and congratulates her on the first official day as London Family Orthodontics. Dr. London is board-certified in the field of tooth movement and alignment, smile esthetics, achieving a healthy bite and jaw growth. She has acquired the former practice and location of James N Roy, DMD who has retired.