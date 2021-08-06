BlackStar Film Fest 2021 Interview: Amina Sutton and Maya Tanaka on Bringing Out the Richness in “The Price of Cheap Rent”

Amina Sutton and Maya Tanaka are hardly the first artists to flock to Brooklyn in search of inspiration and spiritual nourishment, as they dutifully note in “The Price of Cheap Rent,” reeling off the long list of iconoclasts that have made their home in Bed-Stuy, but they make a strong case for potentially being the last when they so mercilessly send-up the plight of restless creatives that assure themselves that paying $1500/a month to live in a corner with a tiny studio apartment is paying dues towards a fulfilling career in the arts than an uncaring landlord ready to take advantage of the next group that comes in with stars in their eyes. The unnamed artist at the center of “The Price of Cheap Rent,” vividly played by Sutton, can give herself a pat on the back for finding a flat that only costs $1150 and she’s able to live alone with every wall ready for her paintings to be hung, giving herself enough of a feeling of having made it that she can credibly offer her wisdom online to everyone else. The trouble is her growing suspicion that the place is haunted by ghosts.