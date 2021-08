Magna International has raised its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of MGA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94. Magna International has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28.