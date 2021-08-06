Beyond100 brings debuts and diversity for Bentley at Monterey Car Week
Bentley is returning safely to live events with a suite of global debuts at this year’s Monterey Car Week, with a focus on the British luxury marque’s industry-leading bespoke and personalisation division, Bentley Mulliner. With the cancellation of last year’s event, Bentley’s return to the Monterey Peninsula is the first since the honour of being the featured marque in its centenary year in 2019, when a 1931 Bentley 8-Litre also won Best of Show at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.www.automotiveworld.com
