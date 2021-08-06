Cancel
IIHS: 2021 Chevrolet Traverse earns safety award

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 5 days ago

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse, a midsize SUV, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, after achieving a good rating in the passenger-side small overlap test. Another midsize SUV from General Motors, the 2021 GMC Acadia, also earns a good rating in the passenger-side small...

www.automotiveworld.com

#Iihs#Chevrolet Traverse#Iihs#Gmc Acadia#Headlight#Front Pedestrian Braking
