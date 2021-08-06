UofL brings back mask requirements, updates protocols for fall semester 2021
Effective Monday, Aug. 9, the University of Louisville will require masks in public, indoor spaces for all university members. This decision is based on the CDC's recommendation for areas with substantial and high levels of transmission to begin masking again, regardless of vaccination status. The decision has been vetted by university health experts and multiple campus committees and groups who have been helping to shape the university's COVID-19 response plans since the beginning of the pandemic.
